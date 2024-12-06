Where ConocoPhillips Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $135.27, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average has decreased by 2.03% from the previous average price target of $138.07.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ConocoPhillips. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $165.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $123.00 $120.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $132.00 $129.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $148.00 $144.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $135.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $144.00 $147.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $126.00 $139.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $115.00 $120.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $125.00 $123.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $135.00 $156.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $138.00 $145.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $132.00 $150.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $140.00 $153.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $129.00 $132.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ConocoPhillips. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ConocoPhillips compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of ConocoPhillips's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ConocoPhillips's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ConocoPhillips analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

ConocoPhillips: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ConocoPhillips faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.48% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, ConocoPhillips adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

