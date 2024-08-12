Where Conagra Brands Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $31.43, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. Highlighting a 1.78% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $32.00.

The standing of Conagra Brands among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leah Jordan Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $36.00 - Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Overweight $33.00 $34.00 Nik Modi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $29.00 $30.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers Neutral $31.00 $32.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Lowers Hold $30.00 $32.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $32.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Lowers Neutral $30.00 $32.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Conagra Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Conagra Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Conagra Brands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (over 90% of fiscal 2024 revenue). Most of its revenue comes from frozen food, including brands like Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Conagra also sells snacks, shelf-stable staples, and refrigerated food through brands like Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, Reddi-wip, Wish-Bone, and Chef Boyardee. The company primarily sells through the us retail channel, with just 9% of fiscal 2024 revenue coming from international markets and 10% from foodservice.

Key Indicators: Conagra Brands's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Conagra Brands's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Conagra Brands's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.52%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Conagra Brands's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Conagra Brands's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Conagra Brands's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.02. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

