Where Comcast Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 12 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 8 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Comcast and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.37, accompanied by a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. Highlighting a 11.99% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $45.87.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Comcast by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Barton Crockett |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Neutral | $36.00|$36.00 | |Maher Yaghi |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $44.50|$45.00 | |Timothy Horan |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $38.00|$55.00 | |Michael Rollins |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $39.00|$44.00 | |Bradley Thomas |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $45.00|$47.00 | |Steven Cahall |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Underweight | $31.00|$37.00 | |Maher Yaghi |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $45.00|$44.50 | |John Hodulik |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $40.00|$47.00 | |Barton Crockett |Rosenblatt |Lowers |Neutral | $36.00|$45.00 | |Kannan Venkateshwar |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $37.00|$42.00 | |Maher Yaghi |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $44.50|$48.00 | |Michael Rollins |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $44.00|$47.00 | |Sebastiano Petti |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $39.00|$45.00 | |Tim Nollen |Macquarie |Lowers |Neutral | $36.00|$42.00 | |Matthew Harrison |Benchmark |Lowers |Buy | $55.00|$57.00 | |Steven Cahall |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $37.00|$45.00 | |Benjamin Swinburne |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $38.00|$45.00 | |Jessica Reif Cohen |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $38.00|$50.00 | |Michael Ng |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $44.00|$50.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Comcast. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Comcast. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Comcast compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Comcast compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Comcast's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Comcast's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Comcast analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 64 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. The firm plans to spin off most of its cable networks later in 2025. Finally, Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and Italy, and it also has a presence in Germany and Austria.

Breaking Down Comcast's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Comcast's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.57%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Comcast's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comcast's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.14.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CMCSA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for CMCSA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.