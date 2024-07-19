Where Clear Secure Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Clear Secure, revealing an average target of $35.0, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Clear Secure is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Clear Secure. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Clear Secure compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Clear Secure's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Clear Secure's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clear Secure analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Clear Secure

Clear Secure Inc is an identity company making experiences safer and easier digitally and physically. It is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

Clear Secure: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Clear Secure displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clear Secure's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clear Secure's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Clear Secure's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for YOU

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Aug 2021 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Jul 2021 Loop Capital Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for YOU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.