Where Chipotle Mexican Grill Stands With Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) has been analyzed by 38 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 11 14 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 5 10 0 0 3M Ago 4 2 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Chipotle Mexican Grill and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $497.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $3888.00 and a low estimate of $53.00. A decline of 46.23% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Chipotle Mexican Grill. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $59.00 $65.00 David Tarantino Baird Lowers Outperform $62.00 $74.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $67.00 $67.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $58.00 $54.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $61.00 $61.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Maintains Buy $69.00 $69.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Lowers Neutral $54.00 $55.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Lowers Overweight $66.00 $68.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Buy $69.00 $71.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Lowers Outperform $62.50 $70.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Hold $53.00 $58.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $65.00 $72.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $67.00 $72.00 Andrew Strelzik BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $57.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $67.00 $74.60 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $69.00 $74.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $65.00 $70.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $58.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $56.00 $61.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Lowers Buy $65.00 $72.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $61.00 $64.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Lowers Neutral $54.00 $64.00 Gregory Francfort Guggenheim Raises Neutral $55.00 $54.50 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Adjusts Equal-Weight $58.00 $2865.00 David Palmer Evercore ISI Group Adjusts Outperform $72.00 $3600.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $60.00 $61.40 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $71.00 $67.38 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $3050.00 $3050.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Adjusts Overweight $68.00 $3400.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Adjusts Buy $70.00 $3270.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Adjusts Buy $72.00 $3600.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Neutral $3200.00 $3200.00 David Tarantino Baird Maintains Outperform $3500.00 $3500.00 John Staszak Argus Research Raises Buy $3888.00 $3668.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Neutral $3200.00 $3200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chipotle Mexican Grill. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Chipotle Mexican Grill's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators.

Get to Know Chipotle Mexican Grill Better

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $9.9 billion in 2023. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned, although it recently inked a development agreement with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of nearly 3,440 stores at the end of 2023, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Chipotle Mexican Grill showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.22% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chipotle Mexican Grill's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, Chipotle Mexican Grill adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

