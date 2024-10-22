Where Cheesecake Factory Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 2 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $43.1, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $41.80, the current average has increased by 3.11%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cheesecake Factory. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $46.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $38.00 $40.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $35.00 $32.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $36.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $40.00 $37.00

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and Flower Child. Majority of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cheesecake Factory's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.37% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cheesecake Factory's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheesecake Factory's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, Cheesecake Factory faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

