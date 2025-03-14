Where Charter Communications Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Charter Communications, revealing an average target of $392.0, a high estimate of $450.00, and a low estimate of $320.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.15% increase from the previous average price target of $383.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Charter Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rollins Citigroup Announces Buy $425.00 - Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Underweight $320.00 $315.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $385.00 $380.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $450.00 $450.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $380.00 $390.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charter Communications. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Charter Communications's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Charter Communications's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Charter Communications analyst ratings.

Discovering Charter Communications: A Closer Look

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 57 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

A Deep Dive into Charter Communications's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Charter Communications's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.57% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Charter Communications's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charter Communications's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, Charter Communications faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

