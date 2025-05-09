Where CEVA Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CEVA, presenting an average target of $38.29, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has decreased by 0.36% from the previous average price target of $38.43.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of CEVA among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Martin Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $33.00 $40.00 Tavy Rosner Barclays Lowers Overweight $30.00 $40.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $45.00 $35.00 Tavy Rosner Barclays Raises Overweight $40.00 $34.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CEVA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CEVA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CEVA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CEVA's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CEVA

CEVA Inc is a licensor of signal-processing intellectual property. Through partnerships with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers globally, the company helps produce devices for a range of end markets. OEMs and semiconductor companies choose to sell products with CEVA equipment to wireless, consumer, automotive, and Internet of Things companies. Revenue is derived primarily from licensing fees and related revenue, and royalties generated from the shipments of products utilizing its intellectual properties. CEVA also engages in the training and sale of development systems.

Breaking Down CEVA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CEVA displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -5.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CEVA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CEVA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

