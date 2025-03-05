Where Carrier Global Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.9, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. A decline of 4.15% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Carrier Global. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $77.00 Nigel Coe Wolfe Research Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $76.00 $86.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $75.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $87.00 $90.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $77.00 $83.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $90.00 $94.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $90.00 $92.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $80.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $86.00 $87.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Carrier Global's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Carrier Global's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carrier Global analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Carrier Global

Carrier Global manufactures heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and fire and security products. The HVAC business serves both residential and commercial markets (HVAC segment sales mix is 60% commercial and 40% residential). Carrier's refrigeration segment consists of its transportation refrigeration, Sensitech supply chain monitoring, and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm's fire and security business manufactures fire detection and suppression, access controls, and intrusion detection products. In April 2023, Carrier announced that it plans to divest its fire and security and commercial refrigeration businesses. The firm also acquired Germany-based Viessmann for approximately $13 billion.

Key Indicators: Carrier Global's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Carrier Global's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.28% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 49.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9, Carrier Global adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CARR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CARR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.