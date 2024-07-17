Where CareDx Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CareDx, presenting an average target of $16.67, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average reflects an increase of 26.29% from the previous average price target of $13.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CareDx is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Connor Chamberlain Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $22.00 $15.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $14.00 $10.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $18.00 $15.00 Connor Chamberlain Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy $15.00 - Alexander Nowak Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CareDx. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of CareDx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CareDx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CareDx's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CareDx analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind CareDx

CareDx Inc operates as a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It offers testing services, products, and digital solutions along with the pre-and post-transplant patient journey and is a provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. The Company's commercially available testing services consist of AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients, and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States. The company generates major revenue from the Testing services.

CareDx's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CareDx's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CareDx's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -23.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CareDx's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CareDx's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.62%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CareDx's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.13. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CDNA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Oct 2021 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Jun 2021 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CDNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.