Where Can Traders Build Optimism?

With all the negative news out there surrounding this continued coronavirus pandemic, where can we find any optimism? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, has found a few places. He joins me by phone now.

1. What have you found?

2. The Dow has come back from roughly the 18,000 level to where it’s at today. Is that also cause for optimism as the market looks ahead 6 months or has the comeback been too fast?

3. What do you make of the forecast for poor (-7.3%) U.S. earnings growth in Q1-20 and beyond?

4. Some companies have dropped their quarterly earnings guidance and some are saying it should be dropped all together. From an investor perspective, what good would that do?

5. Would an effective treatment for this virus create a path to opening up our economy and for a sustainable comeback in stocks?

6. The pandemic has had a severe negative impact to oil and sapped demand for it. So much so that the oil market crashed earlier this week due to a demand collapse. Saying that this is a big concern would probably be an understatement. Is this as bad as it seems and is oil driving the market now?

7. You’ve done some stock fishing through this. A few that have caught you eye include Northwestern Energy (NWE), Echostar (SATS) and Dropbox (DBX). That represents a wide industry range.

Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, finding some optimism in this crisis. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

