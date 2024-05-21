Where Caesars Entertainment Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.67, a high estimate of $63.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. A 7.48% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $59.09.

The standing of Caesars Entertainment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $55.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $60.00 $62.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $54.00 $67.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $54.00 $67.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $58.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $62.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $63.00 $65.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $62.00 $65.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $59.00 $62.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $44.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $45.00

All You Need to Know About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Caesars Entertainment's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Caesars Entertainment's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caesars Entertainment's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

