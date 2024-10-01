Where Boot Barn Holdings Stands With Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Boot Barn Holdings, presenting an average target of $146.45, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $136.73, the current average has increased by 7.11%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Boot Barn Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $167.00 $140.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $160.00 $146.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $127.00 $125.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $147.00 $144.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Neutral $140.00 $132.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $125.00 $140.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $146.00 $125.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $154.00 $122.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boot Barn Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Boot Barn Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Boot Barn Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boot Barn Holdings analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Key Indicators: Boot Barn Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boot Barn Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.34% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boot Barn Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.04%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Boot Barn Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BOOT

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Neutral Dec 2021 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Buy Dec 2021 Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BOOT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.