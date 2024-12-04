Where Blue Owl Cap Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Blue Owl Cap (NYSE:OWL) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.95, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $18.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.64% increase from the previous average price target of $22.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Blue Owl Cap. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $25.00 $23.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $27.00 $20.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $24.00 $21.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $18.50 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $18.50 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Blue Owl Cap. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blue Owl Cap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Blue Owl Cap's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Blue Owl Cap's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The Company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The Company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP ("Blue Owl Holdings") and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP ("Blue Owl Carry"). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The Company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United states.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Blue Owl Cap's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 39.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Cap's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.96%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Cap's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Cap's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, Blue Owl Cap faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

