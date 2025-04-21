Where Blackstone Stands With Analysts

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $161.06, a high estimate of $207.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. Highlighting a 11.7% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $182.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Blackstone by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $136.00|$129.00 | |Michael Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $150.00|$222.00 | |Bill Katz |TD Cowen |Lowers |Buy | $147.00|$233.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $139.00|$160.00 | |Chris Allen |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $137.00|$190.00 | |Devin Ryan |JMP Securities |Announces |Market Outperform| $165.00|- | |Crispin Love |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $140.00|$182.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $129.00|$186.00 | |Craig Siegenthaler |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $207.00|$219.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $160.00|$180.00 | |Brennan Hawken |UBS |Maintains |Buy | $180.00|$180.00 | |Brennan Hawken |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $180.00|$170.00 | |Chris Allen |Citigroup |Raises |Neutral | $190.00|$170.00 | |Kenneth Worthington |JP Morgan |Raises |Neutral | $154.00|$149.00 | |Michael Brown |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $177.00|$174.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $186.00|$192.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Blackstone. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Blackstone's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Blackstone's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Blackstone's Background

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Blackstone

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Blackstone's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.39% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Blackstone's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.68. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

