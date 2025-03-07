Where BlackSky Technology Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.75, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 47.46% from the previous average price target of $14.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BlackSky Technology is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Sullivan Benchmark Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $30.00 $10.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $20.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BlackSky Technology. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BlackSky Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for BlackSky Technology's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of BlackSky Technology's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BlackSky Technology analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know BlackSky Technology Better

BlackSky Technology Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. The company delivers on-demand, high-frequency imagery, monitoring, and analytics of some of the critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. It designs, owns, and operates one of the industry's low earth orbit (LEO) small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when its customers need it. its Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky's constellation and from other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that provide its customers with the actionable intelligence. Geographically, the company operates in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Others.

Key Indicators: BlackSky Technology's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BlackSky Technology's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: BlackSky Technology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -55.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackSky Technology's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackSky Technology's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, BlackSky Technology faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.