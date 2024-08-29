Where BJ's Restaurants Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.4, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Highlighting a 0.48% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $41.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of BJ's Restaurants's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $43.00 $43.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Underweight $35.00 $36.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $43.00 $43.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $43.00 $43.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $43.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BJ's Restaurants. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BJ's Restaurants compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BJ's Restaurants's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BJ's Restaurants's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. The company operates in one operating segment that is casual dining company-owned restaurants. It has geographic presence only in the United States of America.

BJ's Restaurants's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: BJ's Restaurants displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: BJ's Restaurants's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Restaurants's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BJ's Restaurants's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BJ's Restaurants's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.31.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

