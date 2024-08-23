Where Bilibili Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bilibili, revealing an average target of $17.8, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Marking an increase of 40.93%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $12.63.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Bilibili. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Market Perform $13.00 $12.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $19.00 $14.00 Jialong Shi Nomura Announces Buy $18.00 - Daniel Chen JP Morgan Announces Overweight $21.00 - Felix Liu UBS Raises Buy $18.00 $11.90

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bilibili. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bilibili compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bilibili's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Bilibili's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bilibili

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bilibili displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bilibili's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bilibili's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bilibili's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Bilibili's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

