Where Best Buy Co Stands With Analysts

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 6 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $106.47, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.08% from the previous average price target of $97.61.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Best Buy Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $110.00 $115.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $117.00 $111.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Buy $109.00 $115.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $117.00 $117.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $100.00 - Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $116.00 $95.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $80.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $115.00 $95.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $101.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Neutral $95.00 $85.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $81.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $123.00 $106.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $114.00 $100.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $107.00 $86.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $94.00 $90.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Raises Underperform $80.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Best Buy Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Best Buy Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Best Buy Co: A Closer Look

With $43.5 billion in consolidated 2023 sales, Best Buy is the largest pure-play consumer electronics retailer in the US, boasting roughly 8.3% share of the North American market and north of 33% share of offline sales in the region, per our calculations, CTA, and Euromonitor data. The firm generates the bulk of its sales in-store, with mobile phones and tablets, computers, and appliances representing its three largest categories. Recent investments in e-commerce fulfillment, accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic, have seen the US e-commerce channel roughly double from prepandemic levels, with management estimating that it will represent a mid-30% proportion of sales moving forward.

Financial Milestones: Best Buy Co's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Best Buy Co faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.08% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Best Buy Co's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Best Buy Co's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Best Buy Co's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.32. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

