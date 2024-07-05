Where Belden Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Belden (NYSE:BDC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $111.6, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.72% from the previous average price target of $103.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Belden among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $123.00 $119.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $119.00 $101.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $101.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Belden. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Belden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Belden's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Belden's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Belden's Background

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products. It operates in Americas, EMEA and APAC, out of which maximum revenue from Americas.

Financial Insights: Belden

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Belden's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.53% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Belden's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Belden faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

