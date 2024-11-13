Where BankUnited Stands With Analysts

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $40.17, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $37.67, the current average has increased by 6.64%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of BankUnited among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $38.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $37.00 $37.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $35.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Neutral $39.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BankUnited. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BankUnited compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of BankUnited's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know BankUnited Better

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. The company is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. The Bank offers a comprehensive suite of commercial lending and deposit products through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region, certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms and certain consumer deposit products through an online channel.

BankUnited's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BankUnited's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.96%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: BankUnited's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BankUnited's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BankUnited's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.53, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

