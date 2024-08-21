Where Bain Capital Specialty Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.25, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has increased by 1.47% from the previous average price target of $17.00.

The perception of Bain Capital Specialty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $17.00 $18.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $17.00 $16.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns and current income to investors by investing predominantly in middle-market companies with between $10.0 million and $150.0 million in annual EBITDA. Its portfolio of investments includes, First Lien Senior Secured Loan, Preferred Equity, Equity Interest, and Second Lien Senior Secured Loan among others.

Bain Capital Specialty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Bain Capital Specialty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.72% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bain Capital Specialty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 85.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bain Capital Specialty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, Bain Capital Specialty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

