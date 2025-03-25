Where Associated Banc Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $27.71, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. A decline of 0.54% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Associated Banc by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $28.00 $28.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Lowers Outperform $28.00 $30.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $26.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $27.00 $26.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $28.00 $28.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $30.00 $29.00 David George Baird Lowers Neutral $26.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Associated Banc. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Associated Banc compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Associated Banc's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Associated Banc's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Associated Banc analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides a broad array of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in three reportable segments; Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Corporate and Commercial Specialty and Community, Consumer, and Business segments.

Associated Banc: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Associated Banc faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -49.46% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Associated Banc's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -264.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Associated Banc's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Associated Banc's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Associated Banc's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.61. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

