Where Ashland Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Ashland (NYSE:ASH) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $83.0, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. A decline of 6.53% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Ashland among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $68.00 $81.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $93.00 $95.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $84.00 $83.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ashland. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ashland compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ashland's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Ashland Inc is a world-wide specialty materials company that serves a wide range of industrial markets. The company has a business-centric operating model and is organized into four distinct segments: life sciences, personal care, specialty additives, and intermediates. Key customers for the firm include pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of personal care products, food and beverages, and nutraceuticals and supplements. The life sciences segment derives maximum revenue. The company generates its sales from North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and Others.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ashland's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ashland's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -40.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ashland's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ashland's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.55.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

