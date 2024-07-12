Where Asana Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.11, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. A decline of 9.95% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Asana among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Lowers Underweight $13.00 $14.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $16.00 $17.00 Joe Goodwin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 George Iwanyc Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $23.00 $28.00 Jason Ader Keybanc Lowers Underweight $13.00 $14.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Asana. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Asana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Asana's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Asana's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Asana

Asana is a provider of collaborative work management software delivered via a cloud-based SaaS model. The firm's solution offers scalable, dynamic tools to improve the efficiency of project and process management across countless use cases, including marketing programs, managing IT approvals, and performance management. Asana's offering supports workflow management across teams, provides real time visibility into projects, and reporting and automation capabilities. The firm generates revenue via software subscriptions on a per seat basis.

Asana: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Asana's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Asana's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asana's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.72%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, Asana faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

