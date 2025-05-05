Where Arvinas Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) were provided by 25 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 8 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.52, along with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. A 37.31% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $50.28.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Arvinas among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $21.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $10.00 $20.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $19.00 $26.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $8.00 $12.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Lowers Buy $16.00 $32.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $14.00 $24.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $16.00 $32.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $24.00 $81.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Lowers Hold $10.00 $52.00 Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $65.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $48.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Lowers Buy $32.00 $57.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $26.00 $60.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $20.00 $82.00 Robert Driscoll Wedbush Lowers Neutral $12.00 $57.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $28.00 $54.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $19.00 $28.00 Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $82.00 $88.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Buy $57.00 $57.00 Bradley Canino Stifel Lowers Buy $51.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arvinas. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arvinas compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arvinas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arvinas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Arvinas's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arvinas analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Arvinas

Arvinas Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins.. The company's proprietary Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), work by inducing the cell's own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The group's product candidates are bavdegalutamide, ARV-471 and ARV-766.

A Deep Dive into Arvinas's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Arvinas displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 646.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Arvinas's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 43.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arvinas's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.92%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arvinas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

