Where Artivion Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Artivion (NYSE:AORT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $31.25, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has increased by 6.55% from the previous average price target of $29.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Artivion among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $32.00 $30.00 Daniel Stauder JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $33.00 - Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Artivion. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Artivion compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Artivion's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Artivion's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Artivion

Artivion Inc offers cardiac and vascular surgeons a suite of aortic-centric solutions. The company's products include Aortic Heart Valve, Mitral Heart Valve, Aortic Allograft, Pulmonary Human Heart Valve, Pulmonary Patch, and Surgical Adhesive among others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Artivion

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Artivion's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.82% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Artivion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Artivion's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Artivion's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.23. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

