Where ARS Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $26.43, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $25.80, the current average has increased by 2.44%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ARS Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Roanna Ruiz Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $25.00 $21.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Josh Schimmer Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $30.00 - Ryan Deschner Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $22.00 $18.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Announces Outperform $18.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ARS Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ARS Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ARS Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into ARS Pharmaceuticals's Background

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, potentially first-in-class product candidate, neffy for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. neffy is a proprietary composition of epinephrine with an absorption enhancer called Intravail, which allows neffy to provide injection-like absorption of epinephrine at a low dose, in a small, easy-to-carry, easy-to-use, rapidly administered and reliable nasal spray.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ARS Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4900.0%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ARS Pharmaceuticals's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2503.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ARS Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ARS Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ARS Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

