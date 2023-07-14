Where Are We in the Interest Rate Cycle? 3 Experts Explain How Central Bank Policies Could Affect Asset Prices

Central banks around the world were forced to raise rates during the past year to tamper inflation. Consequently, the global economy has endured one of the most rapid and concentrated hiking cycles in decades.

But what will the next stage of the hiking cycle look like? And what effect will it have on risk assets? These questions are on every investor’s mind. Yet, there seems to be little consensus around the answers. To dispel the confusion surrounding our current predicament and illuminate the path for risk assets going forward, we reached out to three experts to unpack these interconnected themes for us:

Bruce Liegel, former macro fund manager at Millennium, and author of the monthly series Global Macro Playbook. Marco Santanché, former strategist at Credit Suisse, and author of the monthly series Quant Evolution. Dr. Peter Westaway, former policy advisor at the Bank of England and chief economist at Vanguard Europe, and author of the monthly series European Market Narratives.

Central Bank Policies in The Next Six Months

Hedder: Can you unpack where we currently stand in the global hiking cycle and what can we expect in the second half of 2023?

Liegel: The global hiking cycle is nearing its end, although this can get dragged out into 2024. I see the risk for more rate hikes before this cycle ends, and this theme continues to play out. 10-year US Treasury yields are now approaching 2022 highs. There is a possibility that they approach 4.5% before the cycle is complete.

Santanché: The expectations for the rest of 2023 are multifaceted, depending on the country and possible scenarios that might affect their decisions. The most likely scenario at the moment seems to be that the Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BOE) and some aligned countries (for example, Switzerland) raise rates twice before the end of the year.

Westaway: I think we are nearing the peak of the rate cycle. Certainly in the US, where the intention to pause will likely be followed up by a gradual removal of high rates, as reflected in the yield curves. In Europe, we are likely to see further rate hikes of 25-50 basis points. This is largely reflected in yield curves, except for the UK, where more increases are priced in.

In my view, these hikes will not be forthcoming in the UK, once headline inflation starts to fall back, as it is likely to do. And even in the rest of Europe, it is possible that central banks will need to reverse some of their aggressive rate hikes, as inflation softens and economic activity stalls.

Impact on Risk Assets

Hedder: What are the markets currently pricing in relative to what you have just described? What impact could this have on risk assets going forward?

Liegel: The global bond markets are pricing in that the hiking cycle is nearing its end together with the greater risk that this gets dragged out into 2024, which potentially caused the equity market sell-off earlier this month.

The bond market has also sold off, as the Federal Reserve adopted a hawkish tone and private businesses in the US unexpectedly created 497,000 jobs in June relative to an estimate of 267,000 jobs.

For the past few months, the Federal Reserve has been surprisingly hawkish, pushing the curve back up to meet its expectations. This is causing more rate volatility in the short-term but the general direction is for rates to go higher, especially in the longer tenors.

In contrast, gold acted very well recently and did not experience drawdowns from the higher rate environment. This divergence can be construed as a short-term bullish signal.

Santanché: Equities could suffer around the time of central bank meetings, but growth seems to be solid and I am confident that equities will post gains in terms of absolute performance. Volatility is quite low and it is likely to stay like this. A similar situation is expected in fixed income, especially in investment grade bonds which are expected to provide better yields than equity dividends.

In foreign currencies, the US Dollar remains weak against the Euro. If central bank policies remain constant on both sides, there will be little change to this. Similarly, pound sterling can strengthen against the US Dollar, since the BOE is even more hawkish, due to the higher and stickier inflation. The Norwegian krone and the Swedish krona are expected to weaken further against the US Dollar.

Westaway: If rates in Europe end up rising less or being cut more quickly, then this should be positive for risk assets in Europe, including equities. More generally, the move back from the peak of high rates should be supportive for risk assets, though this is already largely priced in.

Conclusion

To conclude, the experts see that the global hiking cycle is nearing its end. However, they also agree that major central banks will still likely raise rates further in the second half of the year.

Higher interest rates push the cost of credit up, decrease the present value of businesses and make risk assets less attractive.

So additional rate increases this year can hurt asset prices, in particular stocks sensitive to rate changes, such as growth and cyclical companies.

However, such assets can enjoy support, if central banks decide to raise rates by less than is currently expected or cut rates more rapidly than anticipated.

