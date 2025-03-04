Where AnaptysBio Stands With Analysts

Ratings for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. A decline of 27.28% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of AnaptysBio among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $22.00 $22.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $51.00 $40.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $19.00 $19.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $36.00 $66.00 John Lee Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $30.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $40.00 $56.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Lowers Buy $36.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AnaptysBio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AnaptysBio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of AnaptysBio's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into AnaptysBio's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering AnaptysBio: A Closer Look

AnaptysBio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on developing antibody product candidates for unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company is developing immune cell modulating antibodies, including two wholly owned checkpoint agonists in clinical-stage development, for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; rosnilimab, our PD-1 agonist in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC); and ANB032, our BTLA agonist, in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

AnaptysBio: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: AnaptysBio's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 804.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AnaptysBio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -109.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AnaptysBio's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -69.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AnaptysBio's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -7.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AnaptysBio's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.2. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

