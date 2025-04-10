Where Amphenol Stands With Analysts

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amphenol, revealing an average target of $87.0, a high estimate of $102.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.28% from the previous average price target of $83.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Amphenol's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mark Delaney |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $72.00|$89.00 | |William Stein |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $102.00|$90.00 | |Mark Delaney |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Buy | $89.00|$79.00 | |Wamsi Mohan |B of A Securities |Raises |Neutral | $85.00|$75.00 | |Luke Junk |Baird |Raises |Outperform | $89.00|$85.00 | |Samik Chatterjee |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $90.00|$85.00 | |Asiya Merchant |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $82.00|$81.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amphenol. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amphenol compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Amphenol's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Amphenol's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amphenol analyst ratings.

Delving into Amphenol's Background

Amphenol Corp is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Amphenol's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Amphenol displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amphenol's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amphenol's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

