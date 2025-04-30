Where Ameris Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Ameris (NYSE:ABCB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $67.5, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.74% lower than the prior average price target of $68.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Ameris's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Feaster Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $71.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $63.00 $63.00 David Feaster Raymond James Raises Outperform $71.00 $67.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $71.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ameris. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ameris compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ameris's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Ameris's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ameris

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates through Ameris Bank, its subsidiary. The company operates branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. It offers traditional banking services such as business banking, personal banking, checking, savings, mobile banking, and others. The bank is organized into four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the Premium Finance Division. The company generates majority of its revenue from the banking division. Ameris intends to acquire banks in its geographic region to increase its market share and expand beyond its current market.

A Deep Dive into Ameris's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Ameris's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ameris's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 33.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameris's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ameris's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

