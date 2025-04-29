Where Ameriprise Finl Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $539.14, a high estimate of $625.00, and a low estimate of $442.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.72% from the previous average price target of $535.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ameriprise Finl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $565.00 $550.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $510.00 $520.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $520.00 $570.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $542.00 $507.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $570.00 $560.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $625.00 $625.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $442.00 $415.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameriprise Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ameriprise Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ameriprise Finl compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ameriprise Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ameriprise Finl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ameriprise Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ameriprise Finl analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ameriprise Finl

Ameriprise Financial is a major player in the US market for asset and wealth management, with around $1.5 trillion in total assets under management and administration at the end of 2024. With about 10,500 advisors, Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry. About 80% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and discontinuing the sale of proprietary fixed annuities in 2020.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ameriprise Finl

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ameriprise Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.27%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ameriprise Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameriprise Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, Ameriprise Finl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.