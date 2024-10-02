Where Amerant Bancorp Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Amerant Bancorp, presenting an average target of $25.12, a high estimate of $26.50, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average represents a 2.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $25.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Amerant Bancorp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rose Raymond James Lowers Outperform $25.00 $27.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $25.00 $24.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $26.50 $26.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amerant Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Amerant Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Amerant Bancorp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Amerant Bancorp's Background

Amerant Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. Through its bank, it provides individuals and businesses deposit, credit, investment, wealth management, and fiduciary services, both in the United States and to select international customers. The bank also provides banking services through traditional channels, such as banking centers and ATMs, as well as via secure websites, mobile devices, and telephones.

Financial Milestones: Amerant Bancorp's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Amerant Bancorp faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.2% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Amerant Bancorp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.13%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amerant Bancorp's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amerant Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

