Where Allstate Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Allstate (NYSE:ALL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Allstate and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $187.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $153.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.17% from the previous average price target of $185.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Allstate among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $194.00 $194.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $194.00 $194.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $153.00 $146.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $193.00 $185.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $190.00 $187.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Allstate. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Allstate's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Allstate

Allstate is one of the largest US property and casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 10,000 company agencies.

A Deep Dive into Allstate's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Allstate's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.68% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Allstate's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

