Where Allegiant Travel Stands With Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Allegiant Travel, revealing an average target of $94.0, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $77.14, the current average has increased by 21.86%.

The standing of Allegiant Travel among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $61.00 $93.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $90.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Underperform $95.00 $54.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $85.00 Catherine O'Brien Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $92.00 $83.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $105.00 $60.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Outperform $110.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Allegiant Travel's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Allegiant Travel: A Closer Look

Allegiant Travel Co is a leisure travel company focused on providing travel and leisure services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It operates a low-cost, low utilization passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in under-served cities, allowing it to sell air transportation both on a stand-alone basis and bundled with the sale of air-related and third-party services and products. In addition, it provides air transportation under fixed-fee flight arrangements. In connection with its leisure travel focus, the company has opened Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, equipped with several guestrooms and food and beverage outlets. The company's operating segments are the Airline, which generates maximum revenue, and Sunseeker Resort.

Allegiant Travel: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Allegiant Travel's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegiant Travel's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -34.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegiant Travel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegiant Travel's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Allegiant Travel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.97.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

