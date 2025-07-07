Where Albertsons Companies Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Albertsons Companies, revealing an average target of $25.0, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.17% increase from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Albertsons Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $19.00 Ken Goldman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $31.00 $24.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $28.00 $27.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $22.00 $23.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $23.00 $23.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $24.00 $26.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Albertsons Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Albertsons Companies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Albertsons Companies analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Albertsons Companies

Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket operator in the United States with about 2,300 stores across a variety of banners. Around 80% of the firm's sales comes from nonperishable and fresh food, of which 25% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers at about 20% of its store locations and pharmacies at 75%. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of the outstanding shares.

Financial Milestones: Albertsons Companies's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Albertsons Companies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albertsons Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Albertsons Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

