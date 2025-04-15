Where Agilon Health Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $5.2, along with a high estimate of $8.50 and a low estimate of $3.00. Observing a 46.07% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $3.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Agilon Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ryan Langston |TD Cowen |Raises |Hold | $6.00|$3.50 | |Michael Halloran |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $5.00|$6.00 | |Amir Farahan |Bernstein |Raises |Outperform | $8.50|$3.30 | |Sean Dodge |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $3.50|$3.00 | |Craig Jones |Stifel |Raises |Hold | $3.00|$2.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Agilon Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Agilon Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Agilon Health's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Agilon Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Agilon Health Better

Agilon Health Inc is transforming healthcare by empowering primary care physicians for the health of the patients. The company enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The company derives its revenue from Medical services.

Key Indicators: Agilon Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Agilon Health displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 44.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agilon Health's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilon Health's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -20.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilon Health's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Agilon Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

