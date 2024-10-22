Where AECOM Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $110.88, a high estimate of $128.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. Observing a 7.39% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $103.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AECOM. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $128.00 $110.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $99.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $119.00 $108.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $99.00 $94.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $100.00 $96.00 Arthur Nagorny RBC Capital Raises Outperform $113.00 $112.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $107.00

Aecom is one of the largest global providers of design, engineering, construction, and management services. It serves a broad spectrum of end markets including infrastructure, water, transportation, and energy. Based in Los Angeles, Aecom has a presence in over 150 countries and employs 51,000. The company generated $14.4 billion in sales and $847 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2023.

Breaking Down AECOM's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AECOM's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AECOM's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AECOM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AECOM's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.31, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

