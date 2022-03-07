Where Advisors Thrive with Models

Model portfolios have been a hot topic with advisors and asset managers over the last couple years. Models tend to have nice benefits for both advisors and fund providers as they save advisors time gather up assets for managers. To back this up a new survey by Escalent shows that models are growing in popularity. Models are growing in number and in assets but they are primarily expanding among a small group of advisor power users. 4 out of 5 advisors say they don’t plan to expand their model use in the near term. The power users on the other hand say they love models because they free up their time to grow their client base and spend time on other planning.

FINSUM: Models are a major opportunity for advisors since they can outsource a very time consuming task—portfolio construction—thus freeing time and capacity to take on more clients.

