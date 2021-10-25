Where Active is Outperforming

A new study for BlackRock shows exactly how active funds have an edge moving forward in the transition to net-zero emissions. Active investors’ advantage over traditional investors comes by incorporating sustainable insights, identifying climate-related financial catalysts, and seeking investment in emerging tech. Rich Kushel, Senior Managing Director at BlackRock says their strategies can identify companies and data points that generate a higher alpha. BlackRock is putting their money where their mouth is by launching an array of new active ESG funds across bond and equity markets targeting value or growth in different capitalization categories. In total, there will be nine new funds with ESG objectives.

FINSUM: The traditional rules of investment haven’t applied to ESG and technology, so a new set of analytical insights and active management may outperform traditional analysis.

