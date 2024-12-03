Where Accenture Stands With Analysts

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 5 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Accenture, presenting an average target of $379.59, a high estimate of $415.00, and a low estimate of $321.00. Observing a 7.68% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $352.53.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Accenture. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Maintains Neutral $370.00 $370.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $415.00 $350.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $400.00 $321.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $415.00 $400.00 Jonathan Lee Guggenheim Raises Buy $395.00 $380.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $390.00 $380.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $389.00 $377.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Neutral $360.00 $350.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $388.00 $365.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $370.00 $350.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $395.00 $329.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $370.00 $376.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $329.00 $320.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $365.00 $352.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $405.00 $350.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $321.00 $293.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $376.00 $330.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Accenture. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Accenture compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Accenture's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Understanding the Numbers: Accenture's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Accenture showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.63% as of 31 August, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Accenture's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.15.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

