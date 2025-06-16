Where Abercrombie & Fitch Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 15 analysts have published ratings on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $113.47, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. This current average has decreased by 8.96% from the previous average price target of $124.64.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Abercrombie & Fitch among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $141.00 $147.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $99.00 $90.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $78.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $71.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $147.00 $142.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Outperform $90.00 $110.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $135.00 $170.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $142.00 $155.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $130.00 $115.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $114.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $71.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $155.00 $168.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $98.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Abercrombie & Fitch. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Abercrombie & Fitch compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Abercrombie & Fitch's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Abercrombie & Fitch's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Abercrombie & Fitch analyst ratings.

Get to Know Abercrombie & Fitch Better

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Abercrombie & Fitch's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Abercrombie & Fitch's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abercrombie & Fitch's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.51%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Abercrombie & Fitch's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ANF

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ANF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.