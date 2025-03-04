Where Abbott Laboratories Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Abbott Laboratories and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $145.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.45% from the previous average price target of $137.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Abbott Laboratories among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $160.00 $135.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $154.00 $138.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $158.00 $149.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Lawrence Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $136.00 $133.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Buy $135.00 $130.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Buy $148.00 $146.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $135.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Abbott Laboratories. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Abbott Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Abbott Laboratories's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Abbott Laboratories's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Abbott Laboratories: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Abbott Laboratories's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Abbott Laboratories's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 84.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Abbott Laboratories's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Abbott Laboratories's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Abbott Laboratories's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

