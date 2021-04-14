When Will Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Breakeven?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. On 31 December 2020, the US$3.0b market-cap company posted a loss of CN¥1.8b for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Youdao's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 9 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Youdao is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of CN¥716m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 50% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:DAO Earnings Per Share Growth April 14th 2021

Underlying developments driving Youdao's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Youdao currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

