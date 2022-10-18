When Will Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Uber Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:UBER) future prospects. Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The US$49b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$496m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$10b leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Uber Technologies will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Uber Technologies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 40 American Transportation analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$1.2b in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 79% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Uber Technologies given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Uber Technologies currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

