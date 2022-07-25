When Will Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Tritium DCFC Limited's (NASDAQ:DCFC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The US$799m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$63m on 30 June 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Tritium DCFC's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 4 of the American Electrical analysts is that Tritium DCFC is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$35m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 69% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Tritium DCFC's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Tritium DCFC is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

There are key fundamentals of Tritium DCFC which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Tritium DCFC, take a look at Tritium DCFC's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should further examine:

