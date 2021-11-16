When Will ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Become Profitable?

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. With the latest financial year loss of US$16m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$12m, the US$18m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on ThermoGenesis Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the American Medical Equipment analysts is that ThermoGenesis Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$2.7m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 64% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of ThermoGenesis Holdings' upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with ThermoGenesis Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 148%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

