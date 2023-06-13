When Will Student Loan Payments Start Again?

In a matter of months, millions of federal student loan borrowers will resume monthly loan payments for the first time in over three years.

The Education Department confirmed to Politico this week that payments will resume starting in October. The exact number of borrowers who will need to make those payments, however, hinges on a consequential ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan. The court will make that ruling sometime before the end of June.

The student loan moratorium — which has paused student loan payments and interest accrual since March 2020 for most of the country’s 43 million borrowers — is slated to lift after the court issues its decision. Interest will start accruing on Sept. 1 and initial payments restarting in October, the Education Department has said.

The payment pause was extended a combination of eight times by then-President Donald Trump and Biden. It will not be extended again by the Biden administration.

The latest extension, made in November, directly tied the end of the payment pause to the Supreme Court’s ruling on forgiveness. The lack of a clear end date has confused many borrowers.

Adding to the uncertainty of when payments will truly restart: Bills will not hit mailboxes the day the moratorium expires. Rather, that day is merely when servicers can begin the billing process. Actual due dates will come later and vary by servicer.



Here’s a closer look at when student loan payments will resume.

Student loan repayment timeline

Before borrowers find out the exact due date for the student loan payments, three things must happen:

First , the Supreme Court will rule on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, either allowing the Biden administration to cancel up to $20,000 of debt per borrower — or striking the plan down, leaving most borrowers to restart payments after a three year pause. The court tends to issue rulings on Thursdays, though it may release rulings on additional days as the end of the month draws nearer.

, the Supreme Court will rule on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, either allowing the Biden administration to cancel up to $20,000 of debt per borrower — or striking the plan down, leaving most borrowers to restart payments after a three year pause. The court tends to issue rulings on Thursdays, though it may release rulings on additional days as the end of the month draws nearer. Then, the Education Department will officially announce the precise timeline for the end of the moratorium. Interest will not start accruing until Sept. 1, the Education Department told Politico. (The administration has previously said the pause will end 60 days after the court ruling or by the end of August at the latest.)



the Education Department will officially announce the precise timeline for the end of the moratorium. Interest will not start accruing until Sept. 1, the Education Department told Politico. (The administration has previously said the pause will end 60 days after the court ruling or by the end of August at the latest.) Finally, student loan servicers will begin the billing process. The actual due date of the first loan payment s is expected some time in October. The ultimate date will vary by loan servicer.

Experts expect loan servicers will be overwhelmed by restarting tens of millions of borrowers at once — several million of whom have graduated during the pause and never made a payment before.

“The fact of the matter is, the system was not built with the idea of 40 million people all going into repayment at exactly the same time,” says Betsy Mayotte, the president and founder of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit organization that provides free advice to borrowers.

What the debt ceiling deal did (and didn’t) change

According to the new law that suspended the debt ceiling, the pause is officially coming to an end 60 days after Jun. 30, at the latest.

Sound familiar? That’s because this is the exact timeline already in place for the pause to end that was previously set by the Biden administration. Logistically, the debt ceiling deal does not change much for borrowers.

However, many people were confused as the details of the debt ceiling deal emerged, with some articles and advocates incorrectly stating that payments would restart sooner under the plan.

That’s not the case. What the debt ceiling deal does is codify the current timeline and remove the executive authority from the White House to make another payment extension unilaterally.

If another pause were to happen, the law stipulates that it would have to come by an act of Congress.

Student loan payment pause ending: What to know

Here’s what else you should know about restarting payments.

What can borrowers do to prepare for restarted student loan payments?

Experts say there are several ways you can — and should — prepare for student loan payments to resume.

For starters, you should find out if you will have to work with a new loan servicer (possibly needing to create new login credentials or update payment and contact information). According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, more than 40% of borrowers may have to deal with a new servicer when payments restart due to a large number of loan transfers during the pandemic.

Other ways to prepare include checking your loan balance, choosing a repayment plan, starting a budget and exploring what other forgiveness or federal assistance options you may be eligible for.

If you’re worried about affording your payments when they restart, it’s especially important to contact your loan servicer to discuss alternatives — and to see if you qualify for one of the four income-driven repayment plans offered by the Education Department.

How will Biden’s forgiveness plan affect student loan payments?

As mentioned above, the Supreme Court ruling directly affects the timeline of when student loan payments resume.

If forgiveness is upheld, that would also affect who has to restart payments — and how much they will have to pay.

Under Biden’s plan, some 20 million borrowers could see their balances completely wiped out. That means they might be able to avoid student loan payments entirely.

The remaining borrowers would have to restart payments, but partial forgiveness of their remaining loans could lower their monthly payments. Regardless of the outcome, this group will soon need to make student loan payments again.

How much will you have to pay when student loan payments resume?

According to the Federal Reserve, the average federal student loan payment is just under $400 per month, and the median payment is $222. If Biden’s forgiveness plan is struck down, it’s likely these numbers will be roughly the same.

However, if forgiveness happens — as mentioned above — it would completely cancel the remaining balances of 20 million borrowers and lower the balances for millions of others. For the remaining borrowers, their payments would likely be reduced, Mayotte says.

Reduced payments or not, borrowers are expecting to struggle when payments restart. According to a new survey by the data firm Morning Consult, 62% of borrowers anticipate missing at least one payment when they resume.

While payments were paused over the last three years, the cost of living skyrocketed, and many borrowers have had to put the money they would have been using to pay their loans toward basic necessities.

“For a lot of people,” Mayotte recently told Money, “that money just isn’t there anymore.”

