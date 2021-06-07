When Will StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at StarTek, Inc.'s (NYSE:SRT) future prospects. StarTek, Inc., a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. With the latest financial year loss of US$39m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$25m, the US$274m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on StarTek's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering StarTek, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$18m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 158% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:SRT Earnings Per Share Growth June 7th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of StarTek's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. StarTek currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in StarTek's case is 72%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

